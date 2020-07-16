Ryan Whitaker's family speaks out after Phoenix PD releases footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

There are new details surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in May. The family of the person who was killed is speaking out, saying the Phoenix Police Department botched this situation from the start.

On July 16, Ryan Whitaker's family held a news conference to discuss the body camera footage released by the police.

They want both officers fired, and the officer who fired his weapon to be charged with murder. The family also wants the dispatch officer fired for escalating the situation and charges filed against the people who called 911, claiming there was a domestic violence situation happening at the time.

Phoenix PD released an edited video from the body cameras of both officers from the night of May 22 at the San Simeon condominiums near Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway. One of the officers bangs on the door and announces "Phoenix Police."

Moments later, Whitaker opens the door, takes a quick step outside while holding a handgun behind his back. The officers shout out for him to get on the ground, which he does.

Phoenix Police released body camera video of a shooting in May, 2020 that took the life of 40-year-old Ryan Whitaker. (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Whitaker appears to be in the process of raising his hands when one officer opens fire, shooting in Whitaker's direction three times -- hitting him twice.

Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not open fire and no one else at the scene was hurt.

The officer said it looked like Whitaker was reaching for his gun and he feared for their safety.

Whitaker's family says he did not know police were at the door. They call it murder.

"He's not a threat.. not a threat at all. How is he a threat? If he is a threat to you as a police officer, you need to turn in your weapon and your badge and walk away. You are not fit to be a cop in this state," said Ryan's brother, Steven Whitaker. "Phoenix PD wonders why there's lack of trust right now in Phoenix PD. There's no accountability. There's no transparency."

The names of the officers still have not been released officially. We know one has two years on the force, while the other has 23.

Police say the shooting is being investigated internally and criminally.

As for the domestic violence call, Whitaker's girlfriend says there was no violence. They were simply playing a loud video.

