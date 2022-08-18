San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:26 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
21
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:12 PM MST until THU 2:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:30 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:53 PM MST until THU 4:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:29 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:12 PM MST until THU 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:44 AM MST until THU 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:30 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:04 PM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:53 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:39 PM MST until THU 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:12 PM MST until THU 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until THU 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:04 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash

By Jesse Gary and Aja Seldon
Published 
Updated 2:06PM
California
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in wreck

A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening.

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening.

Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.

The children's mother Lisa Biakanja, also died in the crash. She was the fire captain's ex-wife.

Image-from-iOS-18.jpg

Captain Steve Biakanja pictured alongside his children, Leigh, Lucy, and Ben. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the four were traveling in a 2014 Tesla on eastbound Highway 156 when, for unknown reasons, their vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailor.

Investigators are trying to determine why the Tesla crossed into oncoming traffic.

Biakanja's current wife, Thaun, told KTVU that the Tesla was not equipped with the autopilot feature.

The Carmel Unified School District said that Leigh, Lucy, and Ben were all enrolled at Carmel Middle School and attended Tularcitos Elementary School before that.

Superintendent Ted Knight told KION-TV, "Coming back, the second week of school to this news this morning was certainly very tragic and was hard for a lot of staff and students to hear."

Knight said the deaths of Leigh, Lucy, and Ben has taken a toll on some of their classmates.

"Some students did need to go home. Some students are in our wellness center talking to mental health professionals. Others might have just needed a little quiet time," Knight said.

Image-from-iOS-19.jpg

Captain Steve Biakanja pictured alongside his children, Leigh, Lucy, and Ben. 

But the one who suffered the biggest loss is Captain Biakanja.

Station 16 set up a GoFundMe to help lessen the financial burden for Biakanja. The fire station said the funds will cover the children's funeral costs, as well as counseling, meals, and other forms of support for Biakanja and his wife Thaun.

"At San Jose Fire, each member of the team is considered family, and in times of need, a family must stand together. Captain Biakanja has stood guard for his community for years, living out the department’s creed of, "For the Kids," in service to his people. In his time of need, we ask for your assistance for his kids. With your help, we can do our best to ease the burden of this tragedy and to honor the memory of his beloved children," the department wrote.

Image-from-iOS-20.jpg

Captain Steve Biakanja pictured alongside family.