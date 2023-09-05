Scammer targets Scottsdale Police sergeant in phone call

It's a classic scam with a new twist.

Joe Lewis is a Scottsdale Police sergeant. He works in financial crimes, so when he answered the phone last week, he knew immediately he was being scammed.

Lewis says the call started with a desperate-sounding person asking for their grandpa. Lewis kept them on the line as the person went through their scam, begging for money to get them out of legal trouble.

He says every week the department receives calls from victims saying they're embarrassed that they gave money to a scammer. Lewis says they shouldn't be embarrassed because these are intricate scams.

Take a listen at how the scammer tried to hook Sgt. Lewis:

Caller: "Grandpa?"

Sgt. Lewis: "Yeah?"

Caller: "You do know who this is, right?"

Sgt. Lewis: "Yeah. Are you OK?"

Caller: "I had a terrible car accident."

Sgt. Lewis: "Are you OK?"

Caller: "I was rushed down to the hospital. I've been treated, but the lady in the other vehicle, she told the officers that I took the red light."

Sgt. Lewis: "OK."

Caller: "They are charging me for reckless endangerment. I need your help! I was interviewed by a court-appointed attorney. His name is (redacted). His contact number is (redacted)."

Sgt. Lewis: "OK. OK."

Caller: "He also gave me a case number. He said I'm arraigned to see the judge in about two hours."

Sgt. Lewis: "OK."

Caller: "And I have a bail pending. It's just a cash bail. I haven't told mom anything about it. I'm just very embarrassed. Promise me you'll keep it between us, OK?"

Sgt. Lewis: "When you first called, did you hear how I answered it? Scottsdale Police Department."

Caller: Hangs up.

"The suspect on the line was very good," Sgt. Lewis said. "A very good actor. What I mean is emotional hooks, the right words, the desperation in the voice.

Police say they're using the scammer call not to just alert the public, but to also train their officers.