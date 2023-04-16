Scottsdale Community College students learn what it takes to solve murders

From investigators to administrative assistants, solving a murder takes a lot of people.

At Scottsdale Community College, however, aspiring crime fighters can get a first-hand look at what it takes to solve such crimes, by way of a mock crime scene.

At the mock scene, yellow crime scene tape is put up, while "detectives" collect evidence.

"There's a vehicle, a body blood evidence, fingerprint evidence," said Walter Olsen, a professor of Justice Studies and Forensic Sciences at SCC.

The mock scene was set up by crime scene technicians with the Scottsdale Police Department. Those technicians also help students find the clues to solve a case.

"I really want to learn how to get here. I want to do this," said Sydnie Bishop, a first-year student at SCC.

Olsen said it is not about teaching future officers. Instead, it's about showing career opportunities.

"Often times we hear only about police officers: the men and women who have the badge and the gun," said Olsen. "For every two police officers, there's at least one civilian or professional staff member that supports their jobs on the street."

"The law enforcement world is wide open," said Professor Tommy Thompson with SCC. "There are lots of jobs and opportunities, and we need good people in all the agencies across the Valley."

