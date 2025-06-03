Scottsdale eyewear store becomes target of attempted armed robbery

The Brief Scottsdale Police said three eyewear store employees were pepper sprayed during an attempted armed robbery on June 2. The co-owner of Scottsdale Eyewear fears locally-owned businesses are being targeted.



Three employees of an eyewear store were attacked with pepper spray during an attempted armed robbery in Scottsdale.

What we know:

It happened on Monday, June 2, near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads at Scottsdale Eyewear.

Police say two suspects broke a display case, and workers were able to stop the robbery, but that's when the suspects deployed pepper spray and ran off.

One of the owners is concerned that thieves are targeting locally-owned businesses in the Valley.

"I just hope there's something done about this, because it's sad to see most of the luxury stores in town are small businesses. We're not big corporations with big pockets. We're passionate about what we do, and it sucks when somebody takes advantage of what we have to offer," said Leonel Garcia, one of the co-owners of Scottsdale Eyewear.

Scottsdale Police say no items were taken. The police department is investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Scottsdale PD by clicking here, or calling 480-312-8477.