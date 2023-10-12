Scottsdale man who shot officer gets 30 years in prison

A Scottsdale man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting a New Mexico police officer three years ago.

31-year-old Robert Nelson pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal task force officer and a weapons charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico announced Wednesday.

In September 2020, a police officer serving on a federal task force tried to pull him over for following another car too closely.

He fired three times through the passenger-side window of his car, striking the officer. She survived but suffered permanent damage to her eyes and hands after being hit by bullets and glass shards, officials said.

Nelson fled but officers chased him down and stopped him about 50 miles west of Albuquerque.

The 31-year-old will also face four years of supervised release after his prison sentence.



