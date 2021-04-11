Scottsdale Police investigate fatal shooting, barricade situation

Scottsdale Police are investigating a shooting and barricade situation that happened on night of April 11, the department says.

The incident is limited to just one home near 86th Street and Highland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was shot. She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

"At the same time, it was learned that the male shooter, who is the victim’s husband, had gone back into the house," stated Kevin Watts of the Scottsdale Police Department.

Officers attempted to speak with the man for several hours with no success.

"At approximately 10:45 p.m., SWAT officers were able to make entry into the home where the male suspect was discovered deceased from what is believed to be a self- inflicted gunshot wound," said Watts.

The names of the couple aren't being released at this time.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

