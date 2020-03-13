SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens closing on Monday through end of month

article

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment on Friday announced it would be suspending operations at its parks in Orlando and Tampa, effective March 16, through the end of the month.

These measures are in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and comes a day after both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort announced they too would be suspending operations at the same time.

"During this time, essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care," the company said in a statement.

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment also said it would continue to pay full-time employees during this period.