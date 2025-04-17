Seen on TV: April 17

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
8
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau

Published  April 17, 2025 4:30am MST
Thursday, April 17, 2025

Benihana

EJ’s Auction & Appraisal

Foodie Fest West

Live-streamed video

