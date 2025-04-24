Seen on TV: April 24

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Horsin' Around Adventures

Dogs4Vets

The Jaguar Players

Lakeside Bar & Grill

9980 W. Happy Valley Pkwy

Peoria, AZ 85383

lakesidebarandgrillaz.com

CHASSE Building Team

Arizona Cardinals Draft Party

Vibrant Skin Bar

4325 E. Indian School Rd., Suite 130

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://vibrantskinbar.com

Live-streamed video