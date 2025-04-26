Seen on TV: April 26

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 26, 2025

PurpleStride Phoenix 2025

Salt River Fields

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?fr_id=2968&pg=entry

Optum Arizona

HomeLyfe

Bierman Autism Centers

8444 N. 90th St., #Suite 130

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.biermanautism.com/

Mindset of Matter

Breakthrough T1D Walk