Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Seen on TV: April 26

By
Published  April 26, 2025 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 26, 2025

PurpleStride Phoenix 2025

Optum Arizona

HomeLyfe

Bierman Autism Centers

Mindset of Matter

Breakthrough T1D Walk

