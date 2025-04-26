Seen on TV: April 26
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, April 26, 2025
PurpleStride Phoenix 2025
- Salt River Fields
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?fr_id=2968&pg=entry
Optum Arizona
HomeLyfe
Bierman Autism Centers
- 8444 N. 90th St., #Suite 130
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.biermanautism.com/
Mindset of Matter
Breakthrough T1D Walk
- Sloan Park
- 2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/TR?fr_id=9938&pg=entry