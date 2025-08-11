Seen on TV: August 11
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, August 11, 2025
Odysea Aquarium
- 9500 East Vía de Ventura Suite A-100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- http://www.odyseaaquarium.com
Peoria Discount Grocery
- 8150 W. Peoria Ave.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- https://www.facebook.com/PeoriaDiscountGrocery
Ramen Hood
- 1940 W. Chandler Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 85224
- https://eatramenhood.com
Canstruction
Work & Stay
- Instagram: @work_and_stayaz
- https://workandstayaz.com