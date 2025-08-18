Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila Bend, Superior, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Deer Valley, Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Seen on TV: August 18

By
Updated  August 18, 2025 8:09am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, August 18, 2025

Pitch-A-Friend

Copper Brim Hat Bar

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona

Live-streamed video

