Seen on TV: July 30

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Arizona Chef's Week

Enchanting Earth

Crispy Cones

8280 W. Union Hills Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85308

https://crispycones.com/

Galaxy Cutz Barbershop

1348 E. Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85014

https://www.instagram.com/galaxycutzbarbershop/?hl=en

World Hip Hop Dance Championships

July 28-31

Arizona Grand Convention Center

8000 S. Arizona Grand E

Phoenix, AZ 85044

www.hiphopinternational.com

Live-streamed video