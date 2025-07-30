Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: July 30

By
Updated  July 30, 2025 6:03am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Arizona Chef's Week

Enchanting Earth

Crispy Cones

Galaxy Cutz Barbershop

World Hip Hop Dance Championships

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews