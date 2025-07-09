Seen on TV: July 9
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen
- Andaz Scottsdale Resort
- 6114 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- 480-368-1234
- Instagram: @weftandwarpaz
- https://www.andazscottsdale.com/dining/weft-and-warp
Cook & Craft
Phoenix Zoo
- 455 N. Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org
Desert Ridge Marketplace
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- www.shopdesertridge.com