Seen on TV: July 9

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen

Andaz Scottsdale Resort

6114 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

480-368-1234

Instagram: @weftandwarpaz

https://www.andazscottsdale.com/dining/weft-and-warp

Cook & Craft

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.phoenixzoo.org

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

www.shopdesertridge.com

Live-streamed video