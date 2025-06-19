Seen on TV: June 19
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Thursday, June 19, 2025
FBI Seeks Victim Information on Carlos Jobany Castandeda Lechuga Case
Worth Takeaway
- 218 W. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www.worthtakeaway.com/
Color Me Mine at Arizona Boardwalk
- 9500 E. Via De Ventura, Suite A-230
- Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://www.visitphoenix.com/event/color-me-mine
Phoenix Suns Basketball Camp
Blendz Boba Tea Lounge
- 9390 W. Hanna Ln., Suite B 101
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- blendzboba.com