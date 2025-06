Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, June 20, 2025

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/locations/burton-barr

KTR Action Sports Playground

Live-streamed video