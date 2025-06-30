Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Superior, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Dripping Springs, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Seen on TV: June 30

Published  June 30, 2025 6:28am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, June 30, 2025

July 4th event listings

DCB Performance Marine

Play Like an Animal at OdySea Aquarium

AZ Snow Zone

Hap's Pit Barbecue 

Overflow Pools

Simply Fun Pools

