Seen on TV: June 8
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Dog Haus
- Locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, Tempe
- https://doghaus.com
Original ChopShop
- Locations in Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson, Queen Creek
- https://originalchopshop.com
Act One Culture Pass
- 602-343-6239
- To find an Arizona library that hosts the Culture Pass program, visit https://act1az.org/culture-pass
Phoenix Fan Fusion
- June 8
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Phoenix Convention Center
- 100 N Third Street
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.phoenixfanfusion.com