Seen on TV: June 8

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Dog Haus

Locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, Tempe

https://doghaus.com

Original ChopShop

Locations in Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson, Queen Creek

https://originalchopshop.com

Act One Culture Pass

602-343-6239

To find an Arizona library that hosts the Culture Pass program, visit https://act1az.org/culture-pass

Phoenix Fan Fusion

June 8

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N Third Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phoenixfanfusion.com

Live-streamed video