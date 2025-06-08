Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: June 8

By
Published  June 8, 2025 6:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Dog Haus

Original ChopShop

Act One Culture Pass

Phoenix Fan Fusion

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews