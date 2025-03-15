Seen on TV: Mar. 15

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Cat Fest

Mesa Historical Museum

2345 N. Horne

Mesa, AZ 85203

www.fearlesskittyrescue.org

Arizona Jewish Historical Society

AZDroneFest

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

March 14-16, 21-23

Tumbleweed Park

745 E. Germann Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85286

https://ostrichfestival.com/

The Barn House Community

"They Fought We Ride"

AZ Aloha Festival

Glow & Glow Wellness Event

JINYA Ramen Bar

Arizona Humane Society Donation Match