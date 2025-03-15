Seen on TV: Mar. 15
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Cat Fest
- Mesa Historical Museum
- 2345 N. Horne
- Mesa, AZ 85203
- www.fearlesskittyrescue.org
Arizona Jewish Historical Society
AZDroneFest
Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival
- March 14-16, 21-23
- Tumbleweed Park
- 745 E. Germann Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85286
- https://ostrichfestival.com/
The Barn House Community
"They Fought We Ride"
AZ Aloha Festival
Glow & Glow Wellness Event
JINYA Ramen Bar
Arizona Humane Society Donation Match