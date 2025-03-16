Seen on TV: Mar. 16
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Rockstar Rescue
- Win a Mini Cooper convertible
- https://rockstarrescue.org/sweepstakes
Tempe Community Action Agency
Arizona Renaissance Festival
- Saturdays & Sundays through March 30
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 12601 E. Hwy. 60
- Gold Canyon, AZ
- Tickets:
- Free parking
- No pets
- 520-463-2600
- https://arizona.renfestinfo.com
Buttered Up Bakery
- 13802 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale
- 2628 W. Birchwood Circle, Mesa
- https://butteredupbakery.com
Read on Arizona