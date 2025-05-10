Seen on TV: May 10

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Ramon G. Rivera Memorial Golf Tournament

May 10, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Orange Tree Golf Resort

10601 N. 56th Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.eventbrite.com

Friends of Foster Children Foundation

360 E. Coronado Rd., Ste 190

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-313-0413

https://www.affcf.org

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-716-2000

https://www.azscience.org

Puttshack mini golf

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.puttshack.com

Angry Crab Shack

Arizona Humane Society

Phoenix adoption locations:

5501 E. Van Buren St.

1521 W. Dobbins Rd.

9226 N. 13th Ave.

https://www.azhumane.org/locations

Cars for Hartlie

May 10, 8 am. - 12 p.m.

13500 N. El Mirage Rd.

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Estrella Mountain Car Club event

https://www.eventbrite.com

A New Leaf