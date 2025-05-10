Seen on TV: May 10
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Ramon G. Rivera Memorial Golf Tournament
- May 10, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Orange Tree Golf Resort
- 10601 N. 56th Street
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.eventbrite.com
Friends of Foster Children Foundation
- 360 E. Coronado Rd., Ste 190
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- 602-313-0413
- https://www.affcf.org
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- 602-716-2000
- https://www.azscience.org
Puttshack mini golf
- Scottsdale Quarter
- 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.puttshack.com
Angry Crab Shack
Arizona Humane Society
- Phoenix adoption locations:
- 5501 E. Van Buren St.
- 1521 W. Dobbins Rd.
- 9226 N. 13th Ave.
- https://www.azhumane.org/locations
Cars for Hartlie
- May 10, 8 am. - 12 p.m.
- 13500 N. El Mirage Rd.
- El Mirage, AZ 85335
- Estrella Mountain Car Club event
- https://www.eventbrite.com
A New Leaf
- 868 E. University Drive
- Mesa, AZ 85203
- 480-969-4024
- https://turnanewleaf.org