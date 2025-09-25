Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Superior, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos
3
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Seen on TV: Sept. 25

By
Updated  September 25, 2025 8:15am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, September 25, 2025

The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix

Origen

Coffee Drunk

America250 AZ: Celebrate & Explore Pass

DH Farms

D.A Ranch Estate Vinyards

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews