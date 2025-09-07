Seen on TV: Sept. 7

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Arizona Museum of Natural History

Rock on the Rock annual fundraiser

Saturday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

53 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ

https://www.arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org/

Craft 64 Chandler

National Beer Lover's Day

68 W Buffalo St, Chandler, AZ

https://craft64.com/home

Act-One celebrates Grandparent’s Day

Culture Pass program for arts and cultural sites across Arizona public libraries

Sept. 7

https://act1az.org/culture-pass

Live-streamed video