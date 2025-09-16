Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: September 16

By
Updated  September 16, 2025 6:59am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Wildlife World Zoo

Menopause & hair loss

Shoes that Fit

Taste of the Town: Tortas Paquime 

12th annual Girls Golf Day

Charlie Kirk funeral

  • Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
  • State Farm Stadium
  • Doors open at 8 a.m.
  • Service begins at 11 a.m.
  • 1 Cardinals Dr.
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • https://tpusa.com

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona