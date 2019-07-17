Sen. Isakson of Georgia hospitalized after fall, four fractured ribs

Senator Johnny Isakson was taken to a Washington, D.C. hospital on Tuesday after suffering a fall.

Isakson disclosed in June 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He won re-election in November to a third term in the U.S. Senate serving the state of Georgia.

In February 2017, the 74-year-old Republican underwent a planned back surgery at from Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta to address spinal deterioration. He returned to Washington shortly after complete physical therapy.

It was not immediately clear if the fall Tuesday evening was related to any prior medical condition.

Isakson has served as Senator for more than 14 years.

