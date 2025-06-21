Seniors face summer safety concerns as Arizona temperatures soar

The Brief As temperatures rise, seniors face increased risks of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and isolation. Senior care expert Justin Jackson advises prioritizing AC checks, consistent hydration, and community check-ins. In-home caregivers or local senior centers can provide support for safety and activities during the summer months.



As temperatures across the Valley hit triple digits, seniors are facing serious safety concerns, including dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Senior care expert Justin Jackson offered tips on how older adults can stay safe and comfortable this summer.

"As a home care provider, we see how Arizona summer heat can impact seniors," Jackson said. "Dehydration, medication effects, heat stroke are all very, very hot topics this time of year. The importance of staying hydrated in the senior care industry is just, it’s — yeah, it's there."

Taking proactive measures

"So many times we go in, and we do our free care consults, and we ask when's the last time you've had an AC check, and you know, six years ago," he said. "AC, it's typically not something you think about. You go into the house, it works until it doesn't. And so very scary for seniors." He reiterated, "We just can't stress it enough: the hydration, hydration, hydration, hydration."

Jackson also detailed what he calls a "summer home safety audit," which can be done in as little as 10 minutes.

"These are some of the things that we look for," he explained. "So we go in, we ask the question, 'Are you drinking plenty of fluids?' If no, we put a plan into action. We do have caregivers that can help with in-home support, so making sure that people are staying hydrated."

His organization also contracts with local AC companies to help clients arrange air conditioning checks if needed. He added that an in-home caregiver can be an excellent option if family members are unavailable to check on loved ones.

Staying connected:

Beyond professional help, Jackson encouraged community vigilance.

"Checking on your neighbors, being that friendly neighbor, if you have an elderly, just making sure they're OK, doing well if you haven't seen them in a while," he said. "It's like, you know, just keeping an eye on the neighborhood."

Jackson highlighted common oversights, especially for those caught in busy routines. "It can be hard to think about these things," he noted, again mentioning AC checks. "Stay vigilant out there. This time of year, it's hard for seniors to get out and do things. It's just too hot."

Daily tasks, like grocery shopping, become incredibly taxing in the heat.

"Having a support system in place to ensure that your loved one can get to and from the grocery store is safe," he advised.

Isolation is another major contributing factor during the summer.

"It is too hot, so seniors are staying inside more, and so having a companion around can help with these things, too."

What you can do:

For seniors looking to stay active, Jackson suggested indoor alternatives to outdoor activities.

"There are plenty of indoor gyms. There are senior recreation centers, senior centers, there's about several around the Valley actually," he said. "Our caregivers will typically in the summer season, help get our seniors to the Senior Center where they have activities. They have water sports, they have indoor pools and everything too, where there's supervision."

For more information, Jackson says Griswold Home Care is available 24/7 and can be reached at 480-275-7200, servicing the entire Valley.