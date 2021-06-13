Sharks nearly went extinct 19 million years ago, study mysteriously finds

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Sharks nearly went extinct 19 million years ago, study mysteriously finds

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Sharks circle vacationers at Florida beach

Several hammerhead sharks circled some beachgoers at a Pensacola, Florida beach over the Memorial weekend.

A new study has revealed that more than 70% of sharks died roughly 19 million years ago, but no one knows why.

Earth scientists from Yale University and College of the Atlantic recently made the discovery, saying it happened during a period in history where there were 10 times the amount of sharks in the ocean than today. 

"We happened upon this extinction almost by accident," Elizabeth Sibert with Yale University said in a news release. "What we found, though, was this sudden drop-off in shark abundance around 19 million years ago, and we knew we had to investigate further."

"I study microfossil fish teeth and shark scales in deep-sea sediments, and we decided to generate an 85-million-year-long record of fish and shark abundance, just to get a sense of what the normal variability of that population looked like in the long term," Sibert continued.

RELATED: Drone footage of white sharks suggests we may see more off California Coast

According to Sibert, the massive "die-off" was twice the level of extinction that sharks experienced during the Cretaceous-Paleogene mass extinction. The event was 66 million years ago and wiped out three-quarters of the plant and animal species on Earth.

Scientists said there was no "climate calamity" or "ecosystem disruption" 19 million years ago, adding to the mystery. 

"This interval isn't known for any major changes in Earth's history," Sibert continued. "Yet it completely transformed the nature of what it means to be a predator living in the open ocean."

Researchers pointed out that past discoveries of extinction events have led to new research to learn the origins of the extinction. They said it’s possible that the shark die-off may have altered the current shark population’s habitat preference to avoid the open ocean. 

Additional research might be needed help to explain why shark populations never rebounded after the die-off 19 million years ago. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 