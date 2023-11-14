Shooting between people in two cars ends in child being shot, Phoenix PD says

As people were reportedly shooting back and forth between two cars, a child was shot, the Phoenix Police Department said on Tuesday night.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, officers responded to reports of people shooting at each other from two cars near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

When they got there, they found the cars and the people involved. That's when they learned a child was caught in the crossfire.

"The injury is considered non-life-threatening and the child is currently in a local hospital receiving treatment," police said.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting took place: