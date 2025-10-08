Shooting involves Queen Creek officers, $15M claim alleges police bias | Nightly Roundup

article

From an officer-involved shooting in Queen Creek, to a new $15 million claim filed against Phoenix police for wrongful death, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

1. No officers injured in Queen Creek shooting

Featured article

What we know:

The Queen Creek Police Department says investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving its officers on Wednesday night.

2. $15M claim says police overlooked facts in woman's death

Featured article

What we know:

The family of Suzanne Delgado, a 26-year-old mother of two, has filed a $15 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and its police department, alleging that detectives prematurely ruled her March 10 death an overdose and overlooked evidence suggesting she was killed.

3. Former teammate of Thomas Brown ‘shocked’ by murder charges

Featured article

What we know:

Thomas Brown, 31, a former standout athlete and U.S. Army staff sergeant from St. Peter, Minnesota, was arrested and accused of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, who were killed during a camping trip to Mount Ord.

4. Couple to wed in Flagstaff as Hurricane Priscilla remnants loom

Featured article

What we know:

The couple getting married in the midst of incoming severe weather have no plans of letting it rain on their parade.

5. SEMICON West draws thousands to Downtown Phoenix

Featured article

What we know:

The city is becoming a tech hub, attracting chip-makers like Intel and TSMC with its business-friendly climate and location.

A look at your weather

Get the Full Forecast