Shooting involves Queen Creek officers, $15M claim alleges police bias | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  October 8, 2025 6:26pm MST
PHOENIX - From an officer-involved shooting in Queen Creek, to a new $15 million claim filed against Phoenix police for wrongful death, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

1. No officers injured in Queen Creek shooting

Queen Creek Police on scene of shooting involving officers
Queen Creek Police on scene of shooting involving officers

The Queen Creek Police Department says investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving its officers on Wednesday night.

What we know:

2. $15M claim says police overlooked facts in woman's death

Phoenix family files $15M claim, alleges police bias in woman's death
Phoenix family files $15M claim, alleges police bias in woman's death

The family of Suzanne Delgado, a 26-year-old mother of two, has initiated a legal battle by filing a $15 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

3. Former teammate of Thomas Brown ‘shocked’ by murder charges

'Doesn't make sense': Former teammate shocked by Arizona murder suspect's arrest
'Doesn't make sense': Former teammate shocked by Arizona murder suspect's arrest

Thomas Brown, a former standout athlete and U.S. Army staff sergeant from Minnesota, was arrested & accused of 2 counts of premeditated 1st-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17.

What we know:

Thomas Brown, 31, a former standout athlete and U.S. Army staff sergeant from St. Peter, Minnesota, was arrested and accused of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, who were killed during a camping trip to Mount Ord.

4. Couple to wed in Flagstaff as Hurricane Priscilla remnants loom

Hurricane Priscilla remnants loom as couple keeps wedding plans
Hurricane Priscilla remnants loom as couple keeps wedding plans

A Valley couple getting married in the midst of incoming severe weather is making the best of their situation.

What we know:

The couple getting married in the midst of incoming severe weather have no plans of letting it rain on their parade.

5.  SEMICON West draws thousands to Downtown Phoenix

Semiconductor convention draws thousands, as Phoenix grows as tech hub
Semiconductor convention draws thousands, as Phoenix grows as tech hub

Tens of thousands of semiconductor industry professionals are in Phoenix for the major "Semi-Con West" convention.

What we know:

The city is becoming a tech hub, attracting chip-makers like Intel and TSMC with its business-friendly climate and location.

A look at your weather

Evening weather forecast - 10/8/25

Evening weather forecast - 10/8/25

More rain is coming to Arizona this week, as the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla start to arrive. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has this evening's forecast, and a look ahead to the increasing storm chances.

Get the Full Forecast

