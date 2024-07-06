Shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 person detained in Goodyear

article

One person was killed in a shooting near Estrella Parkway and Tanglewood Drive in Goodyear, according to police.

Goodyear Police Sergeant Sean Tyler said that one person was detained in connection to the incident.

Tyler said that the police department received a call for a shooting around 4:51 p.m. on July 6, and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

According to a release, there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

Here is where the incident took place: