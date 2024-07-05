Expand / Collapse search
Shooting and stabbing at 1st Amendment demonstration leaves 1 person dead

Published  July 5, 2024 7:32pm MST
A man was shot and killed and another was stabbed near Camelback Road and Central Avenue, police said.

PHOENIX - One person is dead and another was hospitalized after gunshots erupted outside a First Amendment demonstration in Phoenix on Fourth of July.

According to police, 51-year-old Paul Franco was shot and killed near the intersection of Central and Minnezona avenues, close to Steele Indian School Park.

The other victim suffered at least one stab wound and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe a verbal argument between multiple people was what started the incident around 8:45 p.m.

Through a brief investigation, police said they brought a woman to their headquarters for questioning, but released her after she provided a self-defense claim. 

According to a report, the incident is being transferred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to determine if charges are appropriate.

No further information was released on the stab wound victim.

Map of where the incident took place: