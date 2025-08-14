Shooting victim who died after he was dropped off at Phoenix hospital IDed

The Brief Phoenix Police have identified a man who died after he was brought to a hospital for gunshot wounds. The incident happened on Aug. 10. Police say they have yet to locate the shooting scene.



Phoenix Police have identified a man who died after he was dropped off at a Phoenix hospital with gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Per police's statement, the incident unfolded on Aug. 10, when officers responded to a hospital in the area of 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road regarding a person who was shot.

"When officers arrived, they learned that an adult male was brought to the hospital with the injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but he did not survive, and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Salvador Carrillo on Aug. 14.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives say the scene of the shooting has not yet been located.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the victim was found