Shoplifting suspects jump off I-10 bridge; deadly Avondale shooting l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 2, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; John's Pancake & Waffle House)
Two alleged shoplifters are in critical condition after police say they jumped off a freeway bridge; a west Valley shooting left a young man dead; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 2.
1. Alleged shoplifters in critical condition
Two alleged shoplifters are in critical condition after jumping off a bridge on I-10 in Goodyear on Sunday night, police said.
2. Young adult killed in west Valley shooting
A young man was shot and killed in Avondale on Sunday night near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue.
3. Deadly motel stabbing
A man in his early 50s was killed after he was reportedly stabbed inside a Phoenix motel room on Saturday, May 31. Police say the person who stabbed him is claiming self-defense and has been released from detainment.
4. Soccer mom detained by ICE
Residents of rural Kennett, Missouri are begging the government to "bring Carol home" after the beloved soccer mom was arrested and faces deportation.
5. When you can expect a tax refund
If you have already filed your tax return, here’s what you need to know about the payment status and filing deadlines.
Today's weather
Scattered showers are expected to continue today in the Valley. We'll see a high near 92°F.