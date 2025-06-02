Expand / Collapse search

Shoplifting suspects jump off I-10 bridge; deadly Avondale shooting l Morning News Brief

Published  June 2, 2025 9:59am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 2, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; John's Pancake & Waffle House)

Two alleged shoplifters are in critical condition after police say they jumped off a freeway bridge; a west Valley shooting left a young man dead; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 2.

1. Alleged shoplifters in critical condition

Shoplifting suspects jump off bridge on I-10 in Goodyear, PD says
Two alleged shoplifters are in critical condition after jumping off a bridge on I-10 in Goodyear on Sunday night, police said.

2. Young adult killed in west Valley shooting

Young man killed in Avondale shooting, PD says
A young man was shot and killed in Avondale on Sunday night near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue.

3. Deadly motel stabbing

Man dies from injuries following a fight inside a Phoenix motel room, PD says
A man in his early 50s was killed after he was reportedly stabbed inside a Phoenix motel room on Saturday, May 31. Police say the person who stabbed him is claiming self-defense and has been released from detainment.

4. Soccer mom detained by ICE

Small town rallies around 'soccer mom' facing deportation: 'She belongs at home'
Residents of rural Kennett, Missouri are begging the government to "bring Carol home" after the beloved soccer mom was arrested and faces deportation.

5. When you can expect a tax refund

IRS tax refund: Here's when you can expect your payment
If you have already filed your tax return, here’s what you need to know about the payment status and filing deadlines.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Rainy June continues on Monday in Phoenix
Scattered showers are expected to continue today in the Valley. We'll see a high near 92°F.

