Shots fired at high school football game in Alabama; reports say 10 injured

Police in Mobile, Alabama are investigating a shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium. At least six people were shot between the ages of 15 and 18, with 10 injuries total, Mobile FOX affiliate WALA-TV reports.

According to WKRG, authorities say two people are currently in custody and are being questioned, but have not confirmed if they are the shooters.

The stadium was holding a game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School. The game was over when the shooting began, and that a fight had previously broken out in the stands as the game was ending, witnesses told WWLP.