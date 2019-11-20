Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man out of Sun City West

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old man out of Sun City West.

According to a statement released Wednesday night by officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Loren Hale Fisher was last seen leaving his home near W. Bell Road and N. Del Webb Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in his wife's car.

Fisher, officials say, has dementia and other medical issues requiring medications.

Fisher is described as a white man, 5'8" tall, weighing 189lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing blue jeans with suspenders. Details of Fisher's shirts and shoes were not available.

Fisher, according to officials with MCSO, was last seen driving in a 2005 gold Honda Accord with Arizona license plate 252-BBJ. The car, according to DPS officials, has a Carolina Panthers sticker in the lower area of the rear window, and a large dent on the rear passenger side quarter panel.

According to officials with MCSO, Fisher does not have a phone with him, or any other communication device.

Anyone with information should call 911.