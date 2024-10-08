Small plane crashes between two houses in Marana

article

No injuries were reported, but substantial damage was visible after a single-engine plane crash-landed between two houses in Marana on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Avra Valley Road.

The plane ended up vertical, standing on its nose between two homes with debris from the plane and the houses scattered nearby.

According to our partners at KOLD in Tucson, FAA officials said the plane was crop dusting local farms before crashing back into the ground, unable to make it back to an airstrip safely.

The NTSB is investigating the crash and the investigation could take up to two years before a final report is produced.

There is a small regional airport in Marana. The town is located northwest of Tucson, just off Interstate 10.