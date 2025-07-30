Some Salt River horses could be relocated to Scottsdale under proposed plan

The Brief Around 50-60 Salt River wild horses could be relocated to a new sanctuary in Scottsdale under a proposed plan. The sanctuary would be in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Officials say the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group's contract with the Arizona Department of Agriculture to manage the horses has expired.



Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky says she's exploring a proposal to relocate some of the Salt River wild horses to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

What we know:

According to a news release, 50-60 horses would be relocated to a newly proposed sanctuary. The proposal is a response to news that the Arizona Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service are reportedly considering reducing the herd's size to as low as 100.

The wild horses have been managed by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group. However, the group's contract with the department of agriculture has expired.

"The government seems determined that the new contractor be prepared to fulfill the government’s intention to aggressively reduce the herd," Scottsdale officials said.

What they're saying:

Currently, there are approximately 282 wild horses in the herd. The proposal would see around 60 of the horses sent to the new sanctuary.

"First and foremost, we can act with humanity and save these beautiful horses while helping meet government-mandated directives," Borowsky said in a statement. "This aligns with Scottsdale’s identity as ‘The West’s Most Western Town’ and could also serve as a unique visual for promoting our city globally."

The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group wrote on its Facebook page that they cannot comment on the plan due to "state procurement laws."

What's next:

Scottsdale says the relocation plan has been submitted to the city manager for review.

Map of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve