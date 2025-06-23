Expand / Collapse search

2 women injured in early morning Phoenix shooting

Updated  June 23, 2025 9:58am MST
Crime and Public Safety
South Phoenix shooting investigation underway

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting in the area of 15th and Southern avenues that happened just after 3:30 a.m. on June 23.

What we know:

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

The women were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting.

"No arrests have been made as the suspect/s left before police arrived," stated investigators.

The names of the victims have not been released.

