2 women injured in early morning Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting in the area of 15th and Southern avenues that happened just after 3:30 a.m. on June 23.
What we know:
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
The women were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting.
"No arrests have been made as the suspect/s left before police arrived," stated investigators.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Map of the area