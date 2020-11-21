Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX gearing up for Starlink satellite launch on Sunday

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 51 mins ago
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando
article

File image of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX will send up rockets from both coasts this weekend. 

First, Falcon 9’s launch of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich mission from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellite will monitor the world's oceans.

The rocket lifted off at 12:17 p.m. on Saturday. 

Then on Sunday, SpaceX will send up its 16th batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The 60 satellites will bring the total number launched by SpaceX to almost a thousand in orbit. The purpose of the satellites is to provide high-speed broadband internet to rural areas.

RELATED: SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station

Liftoff time on Sunday is set for 10:17 p.m. EST. 

The launches come just a week after SpaceX sent four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Watch the launch when it happens on FOX 35 News.