'Speechless': Son of fallen Phoenix Firefighter supported at his football game by loved ones

Firefighters from across the Valley flocked to a football game in Peoria on Thursday night to support the son of Phoenix Firefighter Adam Cauthron who died recently from a sudden health emergency.

It was a football game to remember at Liberty High School.

Friends and family of Adam turned out in droves to rally around his family, and particularly his son, Broden.

Broden Cauthron (left) Adam Cauthron (right)

"Just a really good guy, so we figured we'd honor him today, and we'd all show up for Broden's football game," Phoenix Fire Capt. Jesse Nettles said.

Last weekend, the Phoenix Fire Department announced Adam's death. He was an 18-year veteran of the department who died from an off-duty health emergency.

"He loved his job, he loved his career, he's an outdoorsman," Dave Cauthron, Adam's father, said.

Adam leaves behind Broden, his daughter Brynlie and his wife, Nicole.

Cauthron's family says he was at every single one of his son's games, cheering him on from the stands.

This was the first game for Broden without having his dad there. However, his family is making sure Adam will always be there in spirit.

"We went to some friends of ours, and they made this seat for Adam, and we will have this sitting there at every game so that Broden can see that his dad is here watching his games for the rest of his career," Dave said.

The overwhelming amount of support didn't go unnoticed by Broden.

"Speechless how many people came out for me," Broden said. "He was the best father, brother, family member you can have."

If you'd like to donate to GoFundMe in Adam's honor, click here.