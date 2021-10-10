St. Paul Mayor: City 'devastated' by shooting that killed 1, injured 14

article

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement in response to the overnight shooting that injured 14 people and killed one woman downtown.

At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of 7th Street West. There, they found what St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders called a "hellish" scene, with people lying on the ground outside and inside the Truck Park bar.

A woman in her 20s died of her injuries. All of the injured people are expected to survive.

Police believe there were multiple shooters. No arrests have been made yet.

"Our community is devastated by the shooting scenes from last night. As our St. Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever. We will never accept violence in our community," Mayor Carter wrote.