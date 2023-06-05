Stabbing leads to standoff in Scottsdale; 2 detained

Two people are in custody after a stabbing in Scottsdale led to a standoff with police on June 4.

Scottsdale Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on June 4 near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Avenue.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing, and two people were detained following a barricade situation at the Extended Stay America Hotel.

"Preliminary information is this incident began as an aggravated assault investigation," police said.

Roads in the area were shut down, but they have since been reopened.

No further details were released.

Area where the incident happened: