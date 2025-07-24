Stolen car crashes into west Phoenix shoe story during burglary: PD

The Brief A stolen car crashed into Restock Ave on July 24 near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say the suspects stole items and fled the scene before officers arrived.



Police are investigating a burglary after they say a stolen car crashed into a west Phoenix shoe store early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 3:15 a.m. on July 24 at Restock Ave, located near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the scene after an alarm went off at the store, and when the officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into the building.

"Items were taken from the business by the suspect(s) who all left prior to police arrival," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "The vehicle used to hit the business was reported stolen prior to the burglary."

Police say a stolen car crashed into Restock Ave near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road on July 24. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

Police didn't provide any further details on the suspects or what items were stolen.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the burglary.

Map of where the incident happened