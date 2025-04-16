Surprising twist in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; AZ student accused of bringing gun to school | Nightly Roundup

article

From a rather unexpected development in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix to all the changes that are coming to Southwest Airlines ahead of peak summer travel, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

1. Surprising developments at Lori Vallow Daybell trial in Phoenix

Featured article

2. Over $1 billion in money lost to fraud during pandemic recovered

Featured article

3. A recap of all the changes coming to Southwest

Featured article

4. East Valley student accused of gun-related offense

Featured article

5. Get ready for the Real ID era

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight