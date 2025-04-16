Surprising twist in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; AZ student accused of bringing gun to school | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains

Surprising twist in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; AZ student accused of bringing gun to school | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 16, 2025 7:17pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a rather unexpected development in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix to all the changes that are coming to Southwest Airlines ahead of peak summer travel, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

1. Surprising developments at Lori Vallow Daybell trial in Phoenix

Featured

State, defense each rest their case l Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 7
article

State, defense each rest their case l Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 7

Wednesday marks day seven of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial, and the state of Arizona has rested their case against the so-called "Doomsday Mom," following testimony from a Chandler Police detective.

2. Over $1 billion in money lost to fraud during pandemic recovered

Featured

Arizona convicts 900 people, recovers $1.83 billion in pandemic unemployment fraud
article

Arizona convicts 900 people, recovers $1.83 billion in pandemic unemployment fraud

Arizona has recovered $1.83 billion in pandemic unemployment fraud while feds push for states to recover more from fraudsters.

3. A recap of all the changes coming to Southwest

Featured

Southwest Airlines: All the changes coming ahead of summer travel
article

Southwest Airlines: All the changes coming ahead of summer travel

May 28 is the date to know if you fly with Southwest Airlines. Here’s all the changes coming that day - and it’s not just checked bags and assigned seating.

4. East Valley student accused of gun-related offense

Featured

Student accused of bringing gun to Gilbert high school
article

Student accused of bringing gun to Gilbert high school

Police say a 17-year-old student who brought a gun to Highland High School is also tied to an alleged residential burglary.

5. Get ready for the Real ID era

Featured

Real ID countdown: You have 3 weeks to make sure your license is compliant
article

Real ID countdown: You have 3 weeks to make sure your license is compliant

The Real ID deadline is coming soon and here’s how you can apply.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Wednesday, but big changes ahead
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Wednesday, but big changes ahead

A warm Wednesday in Phoenix saw a high of 93°.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews