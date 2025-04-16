Surprising twist in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; AZ student accused of bringing gun to school | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a rather unexpected development in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix to all the changes that are coming to Southwest Airlines ahead of peak summer travel, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
1. Surprising developments at Lori Vallow Daybell trial in Phoenix
Wednesday marks day seven of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial, and the state of Arizona has rested their case against the so-called "Doomsday Mom," following testimony from a Chandler Police detective.
2. Over $1 billion in money lost to fraud during pandemic recovered
Arizona has recovered $1.83 billion in pandemic unemployment fraud while feds push for states to recover more from fraudsters.
3. A recap of all the changes coming to Southwest
May 28 is the date to know if you fly with Southwest Airlines. Here’s all the changes coming that day - and it’s not just checked bags and assigned seating.
4. East Valley student accused of gun-related offense
Police say a 17-year-old student who brought a gun to Highland High School is also tied to an alleged residential burglary.
5. Get ready for the Real ID era
The Real ID deadline is coming soon and here’s how you can apply.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A warm Wednesday in Phoenix saw a high of 93°.