Surveillance video shows robbers force man into home at gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Ring doorbell camera captured four masked men with a gun robbing a man and forcing him to let them into his home.

Fayetteville police said they are still looking for those responsible for the robbery, which occurred along the 600 block of Dalton Road Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim was approached by four to five armed black males outside of his home after returning from an area convenience store.

The victim was ordered to lay on the ground while the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from him.

In the video, the victim can be seen bleeding from the head, while the men held a gun to his back and forced him to unlock his front door.

"Open this door, or we're going to kill you," one of the suspects said.

The suspects then forced the victim to open the door where they then stole items within the house, police said.

The victim's fiancee was inside the home with her 4-month-old and 4-year-old children, WTVD reports.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers 910-483-8477.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.