Survey: Phoenix ranked 43rd rudest city in America

Phoenix was ranked the 43rd rudest city in America, according to a new survey by Business Insider.

About 1.8 percent of survey respondents said Arizona's residents were the rudest in the country.

The rankings were based on two online polls conducted in October and November 2019. American adults were asked to choose the five rudest cities from a list of America's 50 largest metro areas.

"Stereotypes — or sports rivalries — often color these assumptions," Business Insider wrote.

The top five rudest cities included, in reverse order, Boston, Chicago, D.C., Los Angeles and New York.