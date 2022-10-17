Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Estrella Village: MCSO

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who pointed a gun at people before assaulting a deputy has been arrested.

According to MCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 16 to a home near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a person "acting erratic and pointing a gun at people near the area."

Once at the scene, the suspect allegedly assaulted a deputy outside before going back into the home.

The deputy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCSO said deputies and Phoenix Police set up a perimeter after the suspect barricaded themselves in the home.

The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody.

No further details were released.

