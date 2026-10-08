Suspect in custody after two men were found shot to death in Phoenix: PD

The Brief Police in Phoenix have arrested 23-year-old Taishawn Terry Bailey in connection with an Oct. 6 shooting that left two people dead east of Downtown Phoenix. Officers responding to 16th Street and McKinley found 56-year-old Charles Hendrix and 64-year-old Jerry Braggs deceased from gunshot wounds. Bailey was taken into custody on Oct. 7 near 44th Street and Baseline Road with a firearm.



Police in Phoenix say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left two people dead east of Downtown Phoenix on the morning of Oct. 6.

What we know:

According to police, officers were sent to the area of 16th Street and McKinley at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, after multiple reports of a shooting.

"Officers arrived and located a pair of adult male victims, each of whom had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The suspect had fled the scene," police wrote.

The two victims were identified as 56-year-old Charles Hendrix and 64-year-old Jerry Braggs. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

As for the suspect, police have identified him as 23-year-old Taishawn Terry Bailey.

"On October 7th, Bailey was apprehended in the area of 44th Street and Baseline Road," police wrote. "At the time of his arrest, a firearm was also recovered."

Taishawn Terry Bailey (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Bailey, per police, has been taken to jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

Area where the shooting happened