Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix police

A suspect was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

What we know:

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department were involved in a shooting in the area of 32nd Avenue and Bell Road on Sept. 28.

The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

No officers were injured in the gunfire.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who the suspect is, and what led up to the shooting with Phoenix police.

What's next:

The DPS Major Incident Division will take over the investigation.

