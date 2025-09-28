Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix police
PHOENIX - A suspect was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.
What we know:
Officers with the Phoenix Police Department were involved in a shooting in the area of 32nd Avenue and Bell Road on Sept. 28.
The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.
No officers were injured in the gunfire.
What we don't know:
It is unclear who the suspect is, and what led up to the shooting with Phoenix police.
What's next:
The DPS Major Incident Division will take over the investigation.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.