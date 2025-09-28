Expand / Collapse search

Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix police

Published  September 28, 2025 4:31pm MST
The Brief

    • A suspect was shot and hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting with Phoenix Police near 32nd Ave. and Bell Rd.
    • No officers were injured in the incident.
    • The identity of the suspect and the events that led to the shooting haven't been disclosed.

PHOENIX - A suspect was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

What we know:

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department were involved in a shooting in the area of 32nd Avenue and Bell Road on Sept. 28.

The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

No officers were injured in the gunfire.  

What we don't know:

It is unclear who the suspect is, and what led up to the shooting with Phoenix police.

What's next:

The DPS Major Incident Division will take over the investigation. 

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

